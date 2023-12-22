REVEALED: Illegal immigrants being flown on commercial airlines are not subject to security screening like other passengers

By Libby Emmons – The Post Millennial

Illegal immigrants apprehended by border agents are being transported via commercial airliners and they are not subjected to the same vetting practices as other passengers.

The “ghost flights” of unaccompanied minors facilitated by the Biden administration has been an open secret since early on in Joe Biden’s presidency, but as the problem of illegal immigration continues to mount, the attempts to keep it under wraps are showing cracks.

Ashley St. Clair and James O’Keefe held a public Spaces on Wednesday night during which airline industry insiders and pilots shared their concerns and and information about what’s going on with illegal immigration and air travel. The Spaces came after St. Clair noticed the large numbers of illegal immigrants on her flight traveling from Phoenix to New York City.

St. Clair noticed that illegal immigrants carrying nothing but the bags provided by the processing centers, including the free cell phones courtesy of the Biden administration. She brought up her concerns to Delta during her travels only to be followed by Delta ticket agents in what she said was an attempt at intimidation.

The illegal immigrants come aboard with nothing but what they’ve been given by border agents. St. Clair also found out that many of them have no identification at all and they are still allowed to board planes and travel domestically into the US. This is not possible for regular passengers.

The pilots revealed that these illegal immigrants are not subjected to the same security screenings as commercial passengers, they do not undergo health screenings, and many of them are unaccompanied minors. The tickets are paid for by the government, but they are “not vetted,” and pilots have no idea who

Delta, American, United, and Southwest are all airlines that have been named as those who transport Biden’s illegal immigrants without properly vetting these individuals.

One pilot spoke under a pseudonym and did not disclose the carrier he flies for, saying “one of the most concerning things that’s really come out of this is the amount of unaccompanied minors that are being flown around the country with what seems to be little oversight.” He said that “for the past year, it certainly has been increasing in intensity.”

“As recently as a few days ago,” he told the 11,000 people who had tuned in, “we had I think it was five or six unaccompanied minors that were illegal immigrants being flown across the country. I believe it was Phoenix where we pick them up. And they were going to, I want to say it was Charlotte, North Carolina, if I remember correctly. “But this migration is happening all over the country. They’re not just being flown to New York, they’re being flown to various cities and not just flown but also bused around the country,” he continued. He said he speaks to “numerous other pilots, we see the same thing. You see these people in the airports. It’s not unusual to have you know, several of them at least on a plane, especially when you’re departing the southwest, especially flying into different parts of the country.”

“What’s really alarming,” he said, “is that in large amounts the people that are coming across, the people that we’re seeing are actually you know, fighting-age males, you’re not seeing families. I’ve seen a few women and children but but largely it’s, it’s you know, males in their in their 20s and 30s.” St. Clair was interested in what information the pilots are given about the illegal immigrants who they fly across the country. “We know the screening practices really aren’t up to par with what even other passengers go through,” the pilot said. He said that he spoke to another pilot who witnessed individuals being put on planes after being removed from handcuffs. “Just a few minutes ago,” he said, “I got off the phone with a captain in another major airline and he’s talking about the deportees that he was taking back to I believe it was Columbia, where they actually show up to the aircraft in handcuffs. And then they uncuffed these folks you know, they don’t know who they are they sit them down a regular seats, there’s no escorts, you know, no one there to keep an eye on them and make sure that they don’t cause trouble.”