Canada Says Inflation Is Caused By Climate Change

Government wants to rename “inflation” to “heat-flation” so they can blame rising prices on climate change.

The Trudeau government cabinet wanted to rename “inflation” to be called “heat-flation” in order “to persuade Canadians to associate the rising cost of living with climate change”.

According to Blacklocks Reporter, The Privy Council Office a focus group in April (taxpayer funded, obviously) in order to test out the labels ‘climate-flation’ and ‘heat-flation’.

Nobody in the focus group had ever heard those terms,

“participants were informed ‘heat-flation’ is when extreme heat caused by climate change makes food and other items more expensive, and that ‘climate-flation’ was a broader term that encompassed all of the ways in which climate change can cause prices to go up including but not limited to extreme heat,”

It’s a stunning example of Orwellian “Newspeak”, where public opinion was controlled through arbitrarily redefining the meaning of words.

Let’s be super-clear: Inflation is an increase in the money supply.

In Canada, the battle against inflation consists of Jagmeet Singh, the junior partner in Canada’s Liberal/Socialist regime blaming inflation on “greedy CEO’s”, while apparatchiks like Christia Freeland take victory laps for the inflation rate coming down over the last year.

By simply looking at the following two graphs – anybody with basic cognitive function can tell what’s going on: The money supply blew out in 2020 during the COVID panic, and the reduction in the inflation rate (which still means prices are going up, btw) perfectly tracks the money supply curve.

Milton Friedman said it plainly and simply many years ago:

Inflation is always and everywhere, a monetary phenomenon. It’s always and everywhere, a result of too much money, of a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than an output.

Trying to reframe inflation as something caused by climate change on the part of our government is a brazen act of monumental gaslighting.

According to the Privy Council documents, “The idea polled badly”.