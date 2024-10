Palestinian elder Hajj Zaid Abu Halil attempted to stop IDF soldiers from firing on youth that were peacefully protesting

Later in the afternoon the IDF broke into his home in Dora and beat him to death

Dora is in the occupied West Bank.

