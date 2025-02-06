Canadian Government Also Subsidizing Politico

By TDB – Zerohedge

A search of the Canadian government database shows that Politico, LLC, a US based digital newspaper, who couldn’t make payroll today after getting knee-capped by the US Dept. Of Government Efficiency (DOGE), also received a decent chunk of Canadian taxpayer money as well.

I decided to check after it turned out that American taxpayers have been subsidizing Politico, whose core product seems to be left-wing agitprop, for years.

To quote Zerohedge, who was quoting the Federalist:

It was Politico that maneuvered to have the Hunter laptop story banned and everyone discussing it censored. Politico peddled the illegal Supreme Court leak that led to the near-assassination of multiple Supreme Court justices. And now we find out the regime was funneling tens of millions of dollars of our money to Politico?

As the newly mobilized US DOGE initiative moved to halt payments, possibly causing the outlet to miss payroll…

Zerohedge also notes that the rabbit hole goes even deeper:

Dept. of Environment and Climate Change among sole source no-competition contracts

It turns out that the Canadian government, under the Trudeau Liberals has also funnelled over a million dollars to Politico, across multiple departments, including:

$161,409.98 from Environment and Climate Change Canada (yes, that’s the actual name of Canada’s National Weather Service)

from Environment and Climate Change Canada (yes, that’s the actual name of Canada’s National Weather Service) $176,953.58 from Natural Resources Canada

from Natural Resources Canada a whopping $986,072.89 from Global Affairs Canada

In all, $1,636,084.92 across five government agencies and 44 contracts since the Liberals came to power in 2015.

The contracted services range from “subscriptions” to “printed materials” and “database access” – several of them were non-competitively, single sourced contracts for over $100,000.

(You can see the entire list of them at the Government of Canada contract database here)

Politco is a US outlet that does weigh in on Canadian issues, like when the #FreedomConvoy came to Ottawa, they made no bones about legitimizing Trudeau’s use of martial law (which was, in fact, found to be unconstitutional)…

…and routinely painting the likely next PM as “Canada’s Trump“:

This shouldn’t be surprising to any Canadian who already knows that the government heavily subsidizes the Canadian MSM, who for some reason lean heavily left, parrot Liberal Marxist talking points all day long and incessantly gaslight Canadians with demonizing narratives around how terrible they are for wanting to be left alone to lead their own lives.