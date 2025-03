Candace Owens and Theo Von on JFK getting assassinated shorty after trying to get the j*wish lobby AIPAC to register as a foreign agent 🫣🤯

“They are the only country that is allowed to lobby Americans without registering under FARA” pic.twitter.com/RKqR2nbWvM

