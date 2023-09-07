CDC Director says people who aren’t up to date on boosters or people who are unvaccinated should get the vaccine for the old variants now, but it might delay the ability to get the new one that’s coming in mid-September.
Try to make this make sense. pic.twitter.com/AhExn838OT
— TeasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) September 6, 2023
Posted: September 7, 2023
Having studied body language, it looks like this “CDC Director” is having trouble trying not to seem facetious…. and notice she pulls a Kill Bates with her hand waving? Bwahahahahahahahahahah!