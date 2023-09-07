The govt says the wind industry isn’t killing whales, but it is. Here’s the proof: another dead one, nicknamed “Faith.” They found her yesterday at the @Orsted Southfork Wind site (#517), Rhode Island, right next to the (yellow) turbine base. 71st whale killed since last Dec

