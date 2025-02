Celebrities Legendary actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy and dog found dead inside New Mexico home: police

By Nika Shakhnazarova and Brooke Kato – NY Post

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman has been found dead in his Santa Fe, New Mexico, home alongside his wife and their dog, cops said Thursday.

Santa Fe County police discovered the body of the two-time Oscar winner, 95, and 63-year-old classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, his wife of 34 years, on Wednesday afternoon, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed.

16 According to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, their bodies were found at Hackman’s home in New Mexico. BACKGRID

16 Animal Rescue Inc.’s social media post about Hackman, an animal lover, following his death.