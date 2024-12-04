CIA backed “moderate rebels” behead child in Aleppo. This is your Syrian revolution.

🇸🇾🎞️CIA backed "moderate rebels" behead child in Aleppo. This is your Syrian revolution. Video won't show the actual beheading, just the lead up, the beheading video is available online.
This group wasn't even the AlQaeda group, it was Nour Al Zinki on the lists the CIA said… pic.twitter.com/TwVnNcnR4R
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) December 4, 2024
Escalate the evil, escalate it to the heights. Do bigger and badder evil. Bring down the house. Bring down free humanity. Make it all savagely disgusting. Be sure to torture the children. Torture harder, crueler. Prove, prove now to all the world that you are among the reigning demons that ruined existence, the demons that we must fight.
