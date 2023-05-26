Clinical Trial of Bill Gates-Funded “Microneedle” Vaccine Patch Is “Successful” by Mac Slavo

An Atlanta-based biotech company, Micron Biomedical announced last week that it has successfully concluded the first-ever clinical trial testing of a microarray injection-free vaccine on children as young as 9 months old. This clinical trial was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Microarray injections are administered via a microneedle patch that looks like a Band-Aid and is applied by pressing it to the skin. Once applied, microneedles penetrate the upper layer of the skin to deliver the vaccine. It’s a great way for the ruling class to convince the masses to be injected even if they are afraid of needles.

According to Children’s Health Defense, the study, which researchers presented last week at the Microneedles 2023 conference in Seattle, evaluated the safety, immunogenicity, and acceptability of the leading commercially available MR vaccine from the Serum Institute of India delivered by Micron’s microarray technology in adults, toddlers, and infants.

Proponents of this vaccination method, such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — of which the Gates Foundation is a founding member — call the patches “the future of vaccination, where these lifesaving interventions are delivered painlessly, without the need for syringes or perhaps even trained medical professionals.” –Children’s Health Defense

Micron’s CEO, Steven Damon, even mentioned the support of Bill Gates for this type of technology. “Micron, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the CDC, is thrilled to accomplish a major milestone in the future of injection-free administration of necessary and potentially life-saving vaccines and therapeutics.”

“Supporting innovations in vaccine delivery is critical to addressing ongoing health inequities,” James Goodson, co-investigator for the study and senior scientist and epidemiologist at the CDC’s Global Immunization Division, said in the press release. This patch would make widespread global distribution of any vaccines easier, the researchers said, particularly in developing areas that may lack infrastructure, such as refrigeration, and trained professionals.

One way or another, the rulers want all of the slaves to get injected upon their command. This is one more step toward achieving the goal of the permanent slave system.