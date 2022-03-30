CNN Admits “Hunter Biden Was Trading on His Father’s Name to Make a Lot of Money”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

CNN has finally caught with the Gateway Pundit’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell and his international money laundering operation working as Joe Biden’s bagman.

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s international business dealings and potential tax crimes is heating up.

Hunter’s baby mama Lunden Roberts and one of his ex-girlfriend’s both testified before a grand jury on his spending habits.

The Hunter Biden story is so big right now that even CNN can’t ignore the developments.

CNN’s Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez admitted Hunter’s laptop is real and no longer calling it “Russian disinformation.”

“We know the FBI has possession of it and that they believe it is his laptop. The contents are his,” Evan Perez said.

CNN Correspondent John Harwood said, “It seems pretty clear that Hunter Biden was trading on his father’s name to make a lot of money.”

VIDEO:

GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson this week brought the receipts and provided records of Hunter and James Biden’s financial dealings with the Chinese Communist Party.

