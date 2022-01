JUST IN – Compulsory vaccination in #Austria starts at the beginning of February for all citizens over 18, fines up to a maximum of 3,600 euros from mid-March – Chancellor Nehammer

MORE – Pregnant women, recently recovered persons, and persons who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons are exempt from #Austria's compulsory vaccination. No prison penalties. Thus, the more wealthy can "buy their way out."

