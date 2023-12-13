Congress Holds ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Capitol Menorah Lighting

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Congress held its “first-ever” lighting of the US Capitol Menorah “by leaders of both parties” on Tuesday in the Capitol Building.

From The Messenger, “Congress Hosts First-of-Its-Kind Capitol Menorah Lighting”:

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke to increasing antisemitism in remarks before the lighting. The Anti-Defamation League on Tuesday reported a 337% rise in antisemitic incidents since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. “It is incumbent upon leaders to not only denounce antisemitism, but to counter it with love,” Johnson said. “The only way to drive out darkness is with light.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker in the U.S., spoke to the fear and grief being felt among many Jewish Americans as conflict between Hamas and Israel continues. […] “I join you in praying that this light will penetrate the darkness in which we leave to bring about lasting peace,” McConnell said.

Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Levi Shemtov said during his speech that the world will not be safe until it’s “rid of the disease of Hamas.”

Right-wing Polish MP Grzegorz Braun was filmed putting out the candles of a Hanukkah menorah in his country’s parliament building with a fire extinguisher earlier in the day.

“There can be no place for acts of racist, tribal, wild, Talmudic worship on the premises of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland!” Braun said on X.