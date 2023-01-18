3 thoughts on “Control-freak at WEF

  1. I read that in Europe they’re starting up something called “15 Minutes Cities.” There will zones that you can’t remain in longer than 15 minutes. Are they trying to sell a lot of watches?!! Just kidding. But this is getting nuts and I do believe it will create aggravated neurosis.

    Seems it’s all blowing up in their face. They sit there is designer clothes and pompous attitudes, control-dreams dancing in their heads. Free individuals have more than 15 minutes to handle this.

