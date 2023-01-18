At the WEF, a Swiss MP proposes cities where there is no individual ownership of cars, and encourages punishing any businesses that do not align with environmental goals. pic.twitter.com/x2jySxdOhK
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 16, 2023
Posted: January 18, 2023
Categories: Videos
3 thoughts on “Control-freak at WEF”
I read that in Europe they’re starting up something called “15 Minutes Cities.” There will zones that you can’t remain in longer than 15 minutes. Are they trying to sell a lot of watches?!! Just kidding. But this is getting nuts and I do believe it will create aggravated neurosis.
Seems it’s all blowing up in their face. They sit there is designer clothes and pompous attitudes, control-dreams dancing in their heads. Free individuals have more than 15 minutes to handle this.
.
Yes, and traveling into ulez zones cost you a fee if you’re not registered in those areas.
Why are they called watches when you only glance at them?