Secret CDC Report CONFIRMS 118K Youths “Died Suddenly” After Vax Rollout

SHTF Plan – by Mac Slavo

Dr. Anthony Fauci infamously used propaganda, lies, and manipulation to coerce parents into getting their children vaccinated. In the aftermath of those shots, 118,000 youths “died suddenly” by October of 2022.

The truth about the Covid vaccine’s safety had been buried deep within Fauci’s own lies and deceit and confidential United States Government and Pfizer documents. A secret Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report has revealed that nearly half a million children and young adults died within a year of Fauci’s fateful announcement that younger people can also be “vaccinated” for COVID-19. Over 1118,000 of those deaths are suspected to be due to the Covid-19 vaccine’s dangerous side effects, according to reports found by The Daily Exposé.

Thanks to an institution known as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC), some data can be analyzed about how these injections fare in the bodies of human beings.

The OEC is an intergovernmental organization with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, they host a wealth of data on excess deaths. You can find that data for yourself here.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). And it shows excess deaths among children and young adults aged 0-44 across the USA by week in 2020 and 2021.

The official figures reveal that there was a slight increase in excess deaths among children and young adults when the alleged Covid-19 pandemic hit the US in early 2020. But that number jumped and remained high. In 2021, a massive jump can be seen with a higher starting point that is now continuing an upward trajectory, probably because more and more people are being panicked into getting their children injected.

It’s also important to note that after the vaccines were released (not during the pandemic) the excess deaths were higher every single week.

Excess deaths among children and young adults were significantly higher every single week in 2021 than they were in 2020 except for weeks 29 and 30. But then in week 31, something drastic happened to cause excess deaths to rise significantly among children and young adults.

And official figures provided by the CDC, unfortunately, show that trend has continued in 2022 however, the excess deaths are dropping off some.

The ruling classes of the globe and their mainstream media puppets are still pushing these “vaccines”, which means that they still haven’t reached certain goals. Even with all the bad data, poor safety protocols, and lack of effectiveness, there’s still a major narrative out there telling people to get these shots.

