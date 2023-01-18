European Commission VP Věra Jourová at the WEF:
"Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S. I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law." pic.twitter.com/iLR1MePTYT
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 17, 2023
“Once they get you to change your language, you have now complied with their ideology.”
— Author Unknown
Am currently watching the film 1984, second production made in the year 1984. What ever the hell Orwell was or was into I set aside, for today we have what he wrote about, and then some. Full-on tyrannical oppression, ever expanding.
Winston caved. American Nationals are in a sense writing a sequel to Orwell’s dystopic people-prison. Maybe we should name it “The Bill of Rights Brutally Beats Up Big Brother.”
