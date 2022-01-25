Watch as cowboy cops in Las Vegas, Nevada serve a warrant on WRONG person; KILL HIM as he tries to figure out if he's victim of home invasion. *Full shooting shown. pic.twitter.com/je7UoPBrt4
— Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (@SarahAshtonLV) January 19, 2022
Posted: January 24, 2022
One thought on “Cops in Las Vegas, Nevada serve a warrant on WRONG person; KILL HIM”
Killing us with our own compliance
And not a single person will be paying for this crime except for the family that lost their loved one to a clear case of Capitol murder
Pretty obvious to some , there are no rules anymore
If fired upon you better be able to return that fire and make it count
Your live and those you love are depending on it