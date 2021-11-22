Corporate Media Silent as Mass Protests Taking Place Worldwide in Reaction to New Lockdowns, Mandates

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

As TFTP reported this week, despite many countries across the planet achieving vaccination rates as high as 100%, covid cases are still spiking. Because the state’s only tools are force and coercion, as the seasonal spikes inevitably hit, governments across the world are ushering in more tyranny. But after nearly two years of being locked down, shut in, covered up, driven to poverty and watching the police state thrive, many of we the people have had enough. They are mad as hell and they’re not gonna take it anymore.

On Monday, Austria rolled out the most tyrannical measures yet and segregated society into two classes: vaccinated and unvaccinated. If you are unvaccinated, you are forced to stay in your home and are not allowed to go out into public unless it is for food or other explicitly designated activity.

Austrian Interior Minister:

“As of tomorrow every citizen, every person living in Austria, must be aware that they can be checked by the police at any time.” From what year is this?

pic.twitter.com/Q5WIrSF0LX — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 17, 2021

Multiple videos of cops patrolling stores and demanding to see citizens’ vaccination status have surfaced since and Austria is beginning to resemble a place similar to 1930s Germany.

I'd genuinely like to see polling on what percentage of Democrats would favor Austria's lockdown for the US: where the Unvaccinated are legally barred by force of police from leaving their homes except to see a doctor (even to work, we know they want them banned and fired): https://t.co/BPUF5wdQYQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 16, 2021

It’s not just Austria either, other videos have surfaced from other countries, showing police officers conducting “snatch and grabs” and literally grabbing people off the streets for reportedly failing to show proof of vaccination.

#Croatia “ Primary school teacher arrested for not having a vaccine passport “ pic.twitter.com/6QLn1JJQut — Nicole Elisei (@EliseiNicole) November 17, 2021

It is pure insanity and despite the completely ineffective nature of their tyranny, the government keeps ramping it up. The governments of the world are pushing their citizens to the brink and now, the citizens are pushing back.

As the media salivates over the Kyle Rittenhouse case in their attempts to further divide society, mass protests against government tyranny are taking place everywhere — including in the United States. However, thanks to their constant establishment pandering, these protests are absent from the mainstream media’s coverage.

In Prague, Germany, tens of thousands of people poured into the streets to demonstrate against the country’s constant state of lockdown.

