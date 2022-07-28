One thought on “Could This Be A High Energy Weapon?

  1. From the comments under the video on Bitchute –

    Looks like counter-drone tech: https://i.imgur.com/tqwrceD.jpg
    Can be used to shut down/take over radio-controlled drones.
    Looks like a D-Fend Solutions model (‘EnforceAir’ (https://i.imgur.com/wGueoBH.jpg). They contract to law enforcement, governmental, military, etc. worldwide.

    Unsure what it’s doing in a public car park in Australia – personnel training for Aussie law enforcement, maybe?

    Article:https://www.suasnews.com/2021/04/d-fend-solutions-offers-significantly-expanded-counter-drone-coverage-with-a-multi-sensor-command-control-central-management-solution/

    Company:https://www.d-fendsolutions.com

