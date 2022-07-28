Posted: July 28, 2022 Categories: Videos Could This Be A High Energy Weapon? Breas33 July 28th, 2022. Australian state at war against its own people in broad daylight. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Could This Be A High Energy Weapon?”
From the comments under the video on Bitchute –
Looks like counter-drone tech: https://i.imgur.com/tqwrceD.jpg
Can be used to shut down/take over radio-controlled drones.
Looks like a D-Fend Solutions model (‘EnforceAir’ (https://i.imgur.com/wGueoBH.jpg). They contract to law enforcement, governmental, military, etc. worldwide.
Unsure what it’s doing in a public car park in Australia – personnel training for Aussie law enforcement, maybe?
Article:https://www.suasnews.com/2021/04/d-fend-solutions-offers-significantly-expanded-counter-drone-coverage-with-a-multi-sensor-command-control-central-management-solution/
Company:https://www.d-fendsolutions.com