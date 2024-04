Criminal pushes 68-year-old woman down the stairs in front of a church and then steals her purse and car in Queens, New York.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Who wants to bet he will be released without bail within 24-hours? pic.twitter.com/jUCTtWwxLo

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2024