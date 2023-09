Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić, doesn’t mince his words to the EU Parliament:

“It would be healthier and safer for humanity to sign an agreement with the Colombian drug cartel [than to sign an agreement with the World Health Organisation].”

“[The WHO] should be declared a… pic.twitter.com/biwuxtTSbF

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) September 9, 2023