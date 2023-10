Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić, in the EU parliament: It is necessary to declare the mainstream media as terrorist organisations, due to the fake news, lies and misinformation they propagated during the so-called “pandemic”, resulting in millions of victims.

Croatian MEP, Mislav Kolakušić, in the EU parliament: It is necessary to declare the mainstream media as terrorist organisations, due to the fake news, lies and misinformation they propagated during the so-called “pandemic”, resulting in millions of victims. Source:… pic.twitter.com/GDdykWHRHZ — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 4, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet