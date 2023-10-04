CVS store in Washington D.C. no longer has any items left on the shelves
Packs of teens come every night to loot stuff and resell them on the street.
Residents in the area were asked about the shoplifting. They defended it. pic.twitter.com/oS7LKbLMBj
Posted: October 4, 2023
What those residents are REALLY defending is shortsightedness.
Only the brainwashed are capable of launching such a defense.
Seattle is just as bad … San Frisco of the north. Homeless camps rvs feces on the ground and needles .. drive by shootings, smashing into store with stolen vehicles pulling an atm from it were it stands!!! So get out of the city #1. Smashing peoples cars windows with concrete from an overpass. Road rage Give someone the finger and they all over your ass in lexus or a toyota kia hyundia Dodge diesel GMC trying to park a load up your ass!!! banks bullet proof glass smashed out with graffiti all over the building. Daily News!!!! NOT you dont hear about it