Dave Chappelle reveals SNL censored his jokes on trans, Gaza

By Hayden Cunningham – The Postmillennial

Comedian Dave Chappelle revealed that Saturday Night Live (SNL) censored him from touching trans issues as well as the war in Gaza during his monologue when he hosted the show in January.

Chapelle recently disclosed the restrictions given to him by SNL producers during a recent performance in San Francisco. According to a report by SFGate, Chapelle explained that the show’s producers told him not to discuss transgender people or Gaza.

This is not the first time Chappelle has faced editorial intervention at SNL. In 2022, SNL producer Lorne Michaels reportedly removed a joke from Chappelle’s monologue while the comedian was under scrutiny for remarks about transgenderism. Chappelle was warned against using the specific joke, which was ultimately cut before airing.

At the time, he was facing backlash over jokes he had made about transgender people. While he did not elaborate further during the recent San Francisco routine, he ended the performance by saying, “Give the Jews a break, free Palestine.”

Despite reportedly being warned against discussing the Palestinian issue, Chappelle still made a reference during his monologue. Chapelle commented on former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed, and applauded his stance on Palestine.

“I will never forget the images of a former American president walking with no security with thousands of Palestinians cheering him on and when I saw that picture, it brought tears to my eyes. I said, ‘I don’t know if that’s a good president but that right there, I am sure, is a great man.’ It made me feel very proud,” he said. Chappelle then addressed former President Donald Trump, saying, “The presidency is no place for petty people,” and urged him to remember that both the country and the world are counting on him.

“Do not forget your humanity, and please have empathy for displaced people whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine,” he stated. Chappelle also joked during his January monologue that he was “tired of being controversial” and was hoping to “turn over a new leaf.”