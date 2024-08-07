DEI Making U.S. Military “Less Effective” at Fighting Israel’s Wars, Israeli Prof Laments

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

“Wokeness” and “DEI” are making the US military less effective at fighting Israel’s wars, Israeli professor and talk show host Moshe Cohen lamented this week on Israeli TV.

Anti-Zionist Jewish journalist David Sheen commented on X: “Here’s what they think about you: ‘In WWII 75% of those American troops killed in the war were White. Today it is about half. As part of the “woke” and “DEI” methods, they altered the army, they made it less effective, the US army is much more rusty.’ – learned Israeli professor [Moshe Cohen].”

I guess “wokeness” ain’t all bad!

In all seriousness, his numbers aren’t even accurate (not that he would care about our people’s deaths).

This chart from the Department of Defense has a breakdown of US military deaths by race during Operation Enduring Freedom as of August 1, 2024:

Whites are 68.8% of active-duty servicemembers but make up 85% of US military deaths.

Historically, Whites made up 87% of Army inductions as of December 31, 1945 yet were “at least 96%” of US military deaths during WWII as well.

Our military is less effective not simply due to “wokeness” and DEI but because we’ve spent the past two decades fighting Israel’s wars.

That’s also part of the reason the US Army has seen a “sharp decline” in White recruits.

Israel currently is deliberately trying to push America into yet another war with Iran and I assure you they will not give a damn how many of our people die in that war either.