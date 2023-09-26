Dem Senator Bob Menendez Hires Hunter Biden Lawyer for Bribery Case

By Ben Wilson – The Free Beacon

Democratic senator Bob Menendez (N.J.), who was indicted last week on bribery charges, hired the same lawyer representing Hunter Biden in his tax and firearm charges.

Menendez selected lawyer Abbe Lowell, who represented him previously in a 2015 corruption case where the senator was accused of accepting illegal gifts from a Florida doctor that ended in a mistrial.

Menendez is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, which officers found in gold bars, cash, and a luxury car, in return for helping the Egyptian government and his associates.

Lowell is also representing Biden, who was indicted this month after a previous plea deal with the Department of Justice fell apart. He is accused of dodging millions of dollars in taxes and lying on a federal form about his drug use when purchasing a firearm.

Prosecutors allege that the senator shared “sensitive” federal information with foreign entities. He also allegedly pushed bureaucrats in the Department of Energy, State Department, and U.S. attorney’s office to benefit his associates with business contracts and “disrupt” a fraud investigation by the federal government.

Menendez also allegedly “secretly edited and ghost-wrote” a letter on behalf of the Egyptian government.

Menendez’s wife, Nadine Arslanian, was indicted along with three associates of the couple.

Th senator is expected to announce a reelection campaign Monday despite the charges.