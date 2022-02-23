Democrat Rep. Gallego Who Never Held a Private Sector Job Calls for Seizing Trucks from Freedom Convoy Truckers and Redistributing them to Other Businesses

Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) called for seizing of trucks from the upcoming Freedom Convoy protesters and redistributing them to other businesses.

Gallego has never worked in the private sector.

Democrat Gallega tweeted this out yesterday.

The Daily Wire reported:

Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego (AZ) called for seizing the trucks of protesters headed to Washington, D.C., and then giving the property to businesses looking to grow. “Perfect time to impound and give the trucks to small trucking companies looking to expand their business,” Gallego tweeted in response to the following news headline: “Trucker convoy could shut down DC Beltway tomorrow.” “Law enforcement agencies in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. are monitoring what could be a number of trucker convoys coming to D.C.,” the report said. “Truckers apparently spurred on by the recent protests in Canada want their voices heard, but the extent of the protests and how disruptive they may be is still unclear.”

