CHILLING!!

Democrat Senator, Juan Mendez, shows his support for worshiping the devil as he proudly honors and welcomes Satanists and their satanic ministry to the Senate today.

The Senator promotes them as taking 'noble action' and says he's 'graced' with their presence. pic.twitter.com/1p5fsM54UQ

— AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) February 7, 2024