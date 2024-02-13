Michigan state lawmaker stripped of committees, budget after retweeting map about Great Replacement Theory demographic change

By Libby Emmons – The Post Millennial

A Michigan lawmaker was stripped of his staff, budget, and committee assignment on Monday after sharing a social media post about the great replacement theory, or the idea that Democrats are allowing a massive wave of illegal immigrants into the United States for the purpose of securing a loyal voter base and diminishing the percentage of natural born Americans.

The Detroit News called this a “racist population conspiracy theory.” House Speaker Joe Tate said that while Rep. Josh Schriver, of Oxford, will still be able to vote for his constituents’ interests on the House floor, he will have no access to office resources other than at the “discretion and pleasure” of the Speaker’s office. Schriver is in his first term.

Yes, this is all over a social media post. The post showed a map of the world with an increasing number of figures going from the global south to the global north, diminishing the number of white people in the places traditionally inhabited by white people. Schriver shared the map with an emoji of a graph trending down.

“Rep. Schriver has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others,” Tate said when he stripped Schriver of his privileges in the House.

“The House of Representatives is the people’s house, and all Michiganders should look upon this body and take pride in how we conduct ourselves. It is also a workplace, and I have a responsibility to make sure the employees of the House feel safe and secure.”

The Detroit News had asked Schriver about the post, and he said he loved “all of God’s offspring” and had faith that “everyone’s immense value is rooted in the price Christ paid on the Cross when he died for our sins.”

He further stated that he’s “opposed to racists, race baiters, and victim politics,” presumably of the same sort that would fault a man for noting the intentional and increasing numbers of illegal immigrants coming into the US unvetted, promised accommodation, food and cash by the Biden administration as well as many state governments that are dealing with overwhelming numbers of new people.

“What I find strange,” he said, “is the agenda to demoralize and reduce the white portion of our population. That’s not inclusive and Christ is inclusive! I’m glad Tucker Carlson and Jack Posobiec are sharing links so I can continue my research on these issues.”

Tate complained that Schriver’s tweet “puts his ignorance on full display,” and that Schriver is “proliferating obvious hate.”

“Perhaps most disturbing is that his post uplifts a dangerous and tortured narrative that fosters violence and instability,” Tate said. “His callous and reckless act is not within the spirit of what Michigan is, and it contributes to a hostile environment.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer got in on the shame fest, saying “It is a failure of leadership for this kind of action to take place unchecked by the leaders of Rep. Schriver’s caucus, and the longer there is no action taken, the more responsibility leadership bears.”

Schriver was on the House Natural Resources, Environment, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee, had one staffer, and a budget of $132,000. Colleague Rep. Matt Maddock of Milford said that Schriver is a “great man without a racist bone in his body.”

“Josh Schriver could have gerrymandered a dozen Black Dems out of office and been praised,” Maddock said. “Instead, he retweeted a meme and he’s a pariah. This is all just left-wing passion plays to hang the scarlet ‘R’ around Josh. It’s obscene.”