DEVELOPING: This footage of former CIA Director Mike Pompeo dancing with the IDF near the Gaza border is going viral. End foreign aid.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: This footage of former CIA Director Mike Pompeo dancing with the IDF near the Gaza border is going viral. End foreign aid. pic.twitter.com/CB42vBMgnJ — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet