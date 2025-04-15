DISTURBING: The FDA has just fast-tracked a SELF-AMPLIFYING RNA vaccine.

By The Vigilant Fox

If you thought the COVID shots were bad, this new technology takes things even further.

The difference with this new technology is that it AMPLIFIES in dose over time. What’s even more terrifying is that it could also mean the vaccine doesn’t stay confined to the person who received it.

Yes, that means shedding.

Attorney

@RenzTom is sounding the alarm with an urgent warning. He says:

“Stopping this [Self-amplifying vaccines] is a hill worth dying on… I’m not exaggerating when I say this is one of the greatest biological threats we’ve ever seen — even worse than COVID.”

“This saRNA poison… uses modRNA just like the mRNA COVID jabs but can self-replicate. This means exposure could lead to ‘infection,’ which was one of the historic goals of self-replicating vaccine research… RFK MUST intervene. He needs to require shedding and other studies to ensure secondary infection is not possible.”

In simple terms, Renz believes this vaccine could act like a contagion—spreading from person to person—and is urging immediate action from RFK Jr. to stop it before it’s too late.

@RenzTom joins @Zeee_Media for a must-see conversation on one of the most dangerous developments in modern medicine. You need to hear this.

