Donald Trump Attends a “Stop Antisemitism” Event with Miriam Adelson. Miriam donated $100 million to Trump’s campaign. After making the donation, she urged Trump to allow Israel to annex the West Bank and to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state. Her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, flew Jonathan Pollard to Israel on a private jet after he was released from prison in the US. Pollard was arrested for committing espionage against the US for Israel, during which he gave US intelligence to the Soviets in exchange for allowing Russian Jews to immigrate to Israel.

