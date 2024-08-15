Masked Israeli Mob Launches Deadly Anti-Palestinian ‘Pogrom’ in West Bank

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A mob of masked Israeli settlers launched a “pogrom” in the Palestinian village of Jit in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, burning Palestinian homes, cars, shooting one young man in the chest and critically injuring another.

From First Post, “50 masked Israeli settlers torch homes, cars in Palestinian village in West Bank”:

While the Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate, things are not stable in the West Bank. On Thursday, reports started to emerge that around 50 masked Israeli settlers have invaded the Palestinian village of Jit and created a major ruckus in the area.

According to The Times of Israel, the settlers torched at least four homes and six vehicles in the Palestinian village. Multiple videos of the incident are also circulating online, where a massive blaze can be seen erupting through the area.

After the news broke out Israel’s Labor Party chairman Yair Golan took to X, formerly known as Twitter to condemn the incident. “Messianic Jewish terrorism is determined to ignite the territory and force a difficult and unnecessary regional campaign on Israel,” he wrote in his post. It is pertinent to note that the settler violence in the West Bank reached an all-time high following the start of the war in Gaza.