Dr. Anthony Fauci: "You have a highly effective vaccine that is very safe, and you have 50 million people in the country who refuse to get vaccinated, many of which are motivated purely by differences in political ideology, which is really unacceptable."https://t.co/9FRAgVBQor pic.twitter.com/EPMuJK61Gr
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 20, 2021
Posted: December 21, 2021
2 thoughts on “Dr. Anthony Fauci”
Why is this criminal still walking around? He has committed crimes against humanity alongside WHO FDA CDC And Pharma companies when is enough enough?
It’s not political fcker!
Both bullshit parties tried pushing this shit
It’s not political … it’s criminal