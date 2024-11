Execution of Palestinian detainees in Gaza! What would have happened if those who were executed were Israeli-imprisoned soldiers in Gaza? And what’s the story of the Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces after their release?

Execution of Palestinian detainees in Gaza! What would have happened if those who were executed were Israeli-imprisoned soldiers in Gaza? And what's the story of the Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces after their release? pic.twitter.com/NAqNvFJz2q — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) November 14, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet