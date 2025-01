Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer: “There was no pandemic, and the lie was maintained in order to inject… 5.5 billion people with an intentionally dangerous substance, 17 million of whom have died so far.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president at Pfizer: "There was no pandemic, and the lie was maintained in order to inject… 5.5 billion people with an intentionally dangerous substance, 17 million of whom have died so far." pic.twitter.com/4kMcGwFUBl — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 28, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet