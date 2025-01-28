Israeli Forces Kill Five-Year-Old in Central Gaza Despite Ceasefire

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli shelling near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl on Monday despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian news agency WAFA has reported.

The girl, Nadia Al-Amoudi, was killed, and three others were wounded when Israeli forces struck an animal-drawn cart that was among the crowd of Palestinians returning to northern Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military claimed its aircraft fired on a group of Palestinians that “posed a threat” to IDF troops.

“In central Gaza, an [Israeli military] aircraft fired to distance several suspicious vehicles that were moving northward in an area that is not authorized for passage according to the agreement,” the Israeli military said.

Later on Monday, WAFA reported that another Palestinian civilian was killed near the Nuseirat refugee camp by an Israeli strike while operating a bulldozer.

The report reads: “Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli aircraft struck the bulldozer west of the camp, which was attempting to free a vehicle trapped in the area. The airstrike resulted in the killing of the driver and the injury of several others.”

Also on Monday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said that over the previous 24-hour period, hospitals in Gaza received 11 more bodies of Palestinians who were killed “as a result of the Israeli aggression.”

The Health Ministry said nine of the bodies were recovered from the rubble, and two others were recently killed. The bodies brought the ministry’s death toll since October 2023 to 47,317, which is considered a significant undercount. Gaza rescue workers estimate at least 10,000 bodies are buried under the rubble.