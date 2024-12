Elon Musk gave Zionist Jews full access to Twitter/X and personal information on every twitter user to share with governments and militaries. Straight from the Jewess’s mouth.

Elon Musk gave Zionist Jews full access to Twitter/X and personal information on every twitter user to share with governments and militaries. Straight from the Jewess's mouth. https://t.co/gopaBGTz4k pic.twitter.com/HwPJK5Y3Pj — Use Yandex Search Engine for Anti Zionist searches (@_NicoleNonya) December 26, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet