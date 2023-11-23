Eric Adams accused of sexually assaulting city worker in 1993, plaintiff demands $5 million: lawsuit

According to The Messenger, the woman filed the summons in the state’s Supreme Court in Manhattan under the Adult Survivors Act.

The filing names Adams, the transit bureau of the NYPD, and the Guardian Association of the NYPD as dependents.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the filing alleges.

The three-page summons does not reportedly reveal any detail about the alleged assault. In New York civil court, a plaintiff can file a summons issuing notice to begin legal action and follow it with a full complaint on the claims.

A City Hall spokesperson said Adams does not know the plaintiff. “If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it.”

The Adult Survivors Act went into effect in the state in November 2022, opening a year-long window in which victims of sexual abuse could file suits in state and federal courts on claims that would have been barred under the statute of limitation.

The window expires on Friday, with a number of last-minute filings being made this week. Along with the case against Adams, filings have been made against Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, actor Cuba Gooding Jr, comedian Bill Cosby, and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, the last of which settled the suit, brought forth by ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, one day after it was filed.

This comes as the FBI had seized the mayor’s cell phones and iPad as part of an investigation into campaign finance fraud.

The FBI also executed a search warrant and raided the home of Mayor Adams’s campaign consultant and top fundraiser Brianna Suggs, 25, in Brooklyn. The search warrant for Suggs’s home was looking to uncover if the campaign had engaged in a conspiracy with the Turkish government to accept illegal foreign donations