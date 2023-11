this man is continuing to berate and harass the halal cart vendor. He ends the video with “if we killed 4,000 palestinian kids? It wasn’t enough”.

this man is continuing to berate and harass the halal cart vendor. He ends the video with “if we killed 4,000 palestinian kids? It wasn’t enough”. pic.twitter.com/yhu4HSvIEZ — Layla 🪬 (@itslaylas) November 21, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet