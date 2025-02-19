Every Israeli serves in IDF. They're all given a kitten to raise, when it turns a year old, they snap it's neck in front of their superior.

Vile people. https://t.co/fidUVX1A3f pic.twitter.com/V8d1uoOecQ

— Use Yandex Search Engine for Anti Zionist searches (@_NicoleNonya) February 18, 2025