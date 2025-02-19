Every Israeli serves in IDF. They're all given a kitten to raise, when it turns a year old, they snap it's neck in front of their superior.
Vile people. https://t.co/fidUVX1A3f pic.twitter.com/V8d1uoOecQ
— Use Yandex Search Engine for Anti Zionist searches (@_NicoleNonya) February 18, 2025
One thought on “Every Israeli serves in IDF. They’re all given a kitten to raise, when it turns a year old, they snap it’s neck in front of their superior. Vile people.”
Dante forgot to mention the 10th Circle and that it is reserved for those who kill innocents, especially those who were charged with the care-taking of said innocents. It is precisely for this profound act of betrayal, a treason of the soul, so to speak, that the 10th Circle exists. The horror that transpires there trumps the horror of all other Circles and cannot be expressed with language.
.