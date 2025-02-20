The paradigm shift is happening now. They show you corruption, incompetence, and lies, so you demand change. But the solution they offer isn’t freedom. It’s total digital control. AI, blockchain, and automation disguised as ‘transparency.’ They’re not cleaning up the system,… pic.twitter.com/8ayn3084Up
— Dimitri Legrand (@reality_revolt_) February 17, 2025
One thought on “The paradigm shift is happening now. They show you corruption, incompetence, and lies, so you demand change. But the solution they offer isn’t freedom. It’s total digital control.”
Yep, “meet the new boss, same as the old boss,” but much darker, and this video is vital and hopefully goes viral. When Elon Musk, a transhumanist, entered the evil lineup and was “annointed” by Trump to “expose evil” I knew where this was heading…another precursor to “the mark”…you know the “mark” I mean! And now they want to consume every American into accepting this “mark” by giving us “$5,000 checks as DOGE “relief” to buy us into their “terminator” program, because that is what this scheme is–termination of freedom AND humanity! DO NOT COMPLY!