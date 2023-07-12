EXC: DOJ Removed ‘International Sex Trafficking Of Minors’ From Areas Of Concern.

By Natalie Winters – Worroom.org

The Department of Justice erased content from its webpage on child sex trafficking that highlighted the plight of “international sex trafficking of minors” in late May.

The stunning revision comes amidst scrutiny of President Joe Biden’s continued incitement of mass migration via America’s porous southern border – a prime avenue for child sex trafficking – and also coincides with the recent release of the film “The Sound of Freedom.”

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) webpage chronicling what constitutes child sex trafficking and how the department is combatting it underwent severe revisions on May 12th, 2023, including the erasure of the three sections: “International Sex Trafficking of Minors”; “Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors,” and “Child Victims of Prostitution.”

The webpage belongs to the Criminal Division of the DOJ, which outlines the “subject areas” the department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Services focus on. It was previously updated under the Trump administration on May 28th, 2020.

“One form of sex trafficking involves the cross border transportation of children. In these situations, traffickers recruit and transfer children across international borders in order to sexually exploit them in another country,” explains the now-deleted description of international sex trafficking.

“The traffickers can be individuals working alone, organized crime groups, enterprises, or networks of criminals working together to traffic children into prostitution across country lines,” it continues.

“This form of sex trafficking is a problem in the United States, and recovered victims originate from all over the world, including less-developed areas, such as South and Southeast Asia, Central America, and South America, to more developed areas, such as Western Europe. Once in the United States, a child may be trafficked to any or multiple states within the country.”

“The United States not only faces a problem of foreign victims trafficked into the country, but there is also a homegrown problem of American children being recruited and exploited for commercial sex,” begins the section detailing domestic sex trafficking.

“Pimps and traffickers sexually exploit children through street prostitution, and in adult night clubs, illegal brothels, sex parties, motel rooms, hotel rooms, and other locations throughout the United States,” revealed a section highlighting children forced to engage in prostitution.

In the section “Child Sex Trafficking,” which remains on the Biden administration’s version of the DOJ website, the following paragraph was also erased:

“After cultivating a relationship with the child and engendering a false sense of trust, the trafficker will begin engaging the child in prostitution, and use physical, emotional, and psychological abuse to keep the child trapped in a life of prostitution. It is common for traffickers to isolate victims by moving them far away from friends and family, altering their physical appearances, or continuously moving them to new locations. Victims are heavily conditioned to remain loyal to the trafficker and to distrust law enforcement.”

The screenshots below show the marked difference between the Trump and Biden-era versions of the website.