EXCLUSIVE: An improvised explosive device bound for the U.S. was intercepted at an Arizona port of entry.
The improvised explosive device was intercepted during secondary inspection by CBP officers at the Douglas, Arizona POE on May 6th.
The IED was made using an M&M container… pic.twitter.com/P7E9tdxrU3
— Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 11, 2023
Posted: May 14, 2023
Dont turn him back or arrest him, give him a job with the Dept. of Homeland Security that way he can let all his other comrades & military aged fighting men invade this country & destroy it from within. This is all brought to you by AGENDA 2030 & your GOOBERMENT INC.