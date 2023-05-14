EXCLUSIVE: An improvised explosive device bound for the U.S. was intercepted at an Arizona port of entry.

The improvised explosive device was intercepted during secondary inspection by CBP officers at the Douglas, Arizona POE on May 6th.

The IED was made using an M&M container… pic.twitter.com/P7E9tdxrU3

— Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) May 11, 2023