🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE LAURA LOOMER INVESTIGATION🚨🚨🚨

I have conducted an investigation and I believe that for the sake of National Security, public interest and now my own personal safety I need to immediately release and publish what I have uncovered about the United States… https://t.co/dAlhFc4wUV pic.twitter.com/xVOXhlx58K

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 6, 2023