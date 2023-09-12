Explosion At Major US Food Processing Plant Leaves at Least 8 Workers Injured – Corn, Soy Processing Down

At least eight people were injured in an explosion at a processing plant in Decatur, Illinois on Sunday. Five of the wounded remained hospitalized as of Monday.

The fire and explosion happened at an Archer-Daniels-Midland processing complex just after 7pm Central time.

“ADM immediately contacted the Decatur Fire Department, which remains on the scene. Several employees were injured and transported to the local hospital for treatment,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with our colleagues. We do not have a confirmed cause at this time.”

According to ADM, corn and soy processing is down. It is unclear when the plant can resume operations.

According to Reuters: “A plant that crushes soybeans into soybean oil and white flake for soy protein production was down on Monday, ADM said. An adjacent corn processing plant was also “temporarily down until we can safely resume operations,” the company said.”

DECATUR, Ill. (WLS) — At least eight people were injured at an explosion and fire in central Illinois Sunday. It happened at the East Plant of the Archer-Daniels-Midland processing complex in Decatur. ADM said the explosion happened at about 7:11 p.m.

Officials told CNN that at least eight people were injured. Five people remained hospitalized on Monday afternoon, ADM said. Details on the conditions of the injured people were not immediately available.

As of Sunday night, the official cause of the explosion has not been confirmed. Governor Pritzker offered state support services to help the victims of the explosion.

