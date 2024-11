🚨🇺🇸🇺🇦 I EXPOSED Piers Morgan’s DEEP STATE lies about Ukraine, live on his own show.

He was so embarrassed, he refused to talk to me ever again & blocked me on X. pic.twitter.com/4BGmwWrzEk

— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 18, 2024