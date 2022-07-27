As Ukraine burns President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, took time out to pose for a Vogue photoshoot this week.
The grift rolls on.
Via Dailyo — Photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the couple in a series of shots, seemingly a testament to their marriage surviving the Russian siege on their country. The Ukrainian President is seen donning his familiar olive green getup, embracing the his wife in one, and holding hands across a table in another photo.
Steve Bannon weighed in.
More from Mark Eglinton.
More reaction…
There are people who have lost everything and some are dying in the Ukraine but the president & first lady have time to “pose for romantic vogue photos”. Okay.
President Zelenskyy & First Lady Zelenska Posed For Romantic 'Vogue' Photos https://t.co/DjYnecBp6y
— QuickQuotes (@JasonWo97579812) July 27, 2022
They even filmed the staging.
4 thoughts on “Fashion and Fury: Ukrainian First Lady and Husband Volodymyr Take Time Out for VOGUE Staged Photoshoot as Ukraine Burns”
Vanity knows no limits. Greed no fulfillment.
Did you see the large dinner table loaded with stacks of 100$ bills? They are putting it in our face!
I did not. Thanks for pointing it out. The caption should read:
“America, Just Some Of What We’re Stealing From You.”
And he keeps asking for more, and more, and more. Probably doesn’t have enough pairs of high heels.
Maybe that pic was photoshopped, but it tells the story exactly.
