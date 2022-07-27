Fashion and Fury: Ukrainian First Lady and Husband Volodymyr Take Time Out for VOGUE Staged Photoshoot as Ukraine Burns

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

As Ukraine burns President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, took time out to pose for a Vogue photoshoot this week.

The grift rolls on.

Via Dailyo — Photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the couple in a series of shots, seemingly a testament to their marriage surviving the Russian siege on their country. The Ukrainian President is seen donning his familiar olive green getup, embracing the his wife in one, and holding hands across a table in another photo.

Steve Bannon weighed in.

More from Mark Eglinton.

More reaction…

There are people who have lost everything and some are dying in the Ukraine but the president & first lady have time to “pose for romantic vogue photos”. Okay. President Zelenskyy & First Lady Zelenska Posed For Romantic 'Vogue' Photos https://t.co/DjYnecBp6y — QuickQuotes (@JasonWo97579812) July 27, 2022

They even filmed the staging.

