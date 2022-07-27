Fashion and Fury: Ukrainian First Lady and Husband Volodymyr Take Time Out for VOGUE Staged Photoshoot as Ukraine Burns

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

As Ukraine burns President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, Olena Zelenska, took time out to pose for a Vogue photoshoot this week.

The grift rolls on.

Via Dailyo — Photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the couple in a series of shots, seemingly a testament to their marriage surviving the Russian siege on their country. The Ukrainian President is seen donning his familiar olive green getup, embracing the his wife in one, and holding hands across a table in another photo.

Steve Bannon weighed in.

More from Mark Eglinton.

More reaction…

https://twitter.com/sexualbutte/status/1552301061771255809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1552301061771255809%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F07%2Ffashion-fury-ukrainian-first-lady-husband-volodymyr-take-time-vogue-staged-photoshoot-ukraine-burns%2F

They even filmed the staging.

https://twitter.com/AIex_Pinheiro/status/1552292368258371586?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1552292368258371586%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F07%2Ffashion-fury-ukrainian-first-lady-husband-volodymyr-take-time-vogue-staged-photoshoot-ukraine-burns%2F

Gateway Pundit

4 thoughts on “Fashion and Fury: Ukrainian First Lady and Husband Volodymyr Take Time Out for VOGUE Staged Photoshoot as Ukraine Burns

    1. Did you see the large dinner table loaded with stacks of 100$ bills? They are putting it in our face!

      Reply

      1. I did not. Thanks for pointing it out. The caption should read:

        “America, Just Some Of What We’re Stealing From You.”

        And he keeps asking for more, and more, and more. Probably doesn’t have enough pairs of high heels.

        .

        Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*