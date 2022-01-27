Fauci & DOD Caught Hiding Vax Deaths~’This is Corruption at the Highest Level’ – Atty Tom Renz at Senate Hearing





K-A

January 26th, 2022.

Jan 26, 2022, Ken Adachi Commentary:

This is a RARE and significant Senate Hearing hosted by Sen Ron Johnson with a room full of Covid Death Jab Truth Tellers who are all well known on the internet for their videos and interviews exposing the Covid Death Jab Genocide Operation unleashed upon America and the entire Western World starting in March of 2020.

Just LISTEN to the statistics being reported from a DOD Weekly Report referred to by Atty. Tom Renz.

Findings from DOD Report

– Neurological debilitation has increased over 1000%, changing from 82,000 per year to 863,000 (Eight Hundred and Sixty Three THOUSAND !! ) in ONE year

– Miscarriages increased by more than 300% over a 5 year average

– 300% increase in cancer over a 5 year average (due to change in immunity response due to Vax manipulation of mRNA and DNA P53 gene monitoring)