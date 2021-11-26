Fauci wants all little kids, babies “vaccinated” for covid by Spring 2022

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

Jesuit-trained genocidal maniac Tony Fauci has declared that all small children and young babies will probably have “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) readily available to them by Spring 2022.

In a recent statement, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) suggested that the “first quarter” of 2022 will see injection vials specially designed for babies six months to five years old.

Pfizer is leading the pack, reports indicate, in racing at “warp speed” to get the needles ready as soon as is non-humanly possible, though “you’ve got to do the clinical trial,” Fauci blabbed about the process.

“Hopefully within a reasonably short period of time, likely the beginning of next year in 2022, in the first quarter of 2022, it will be available to them,” Fauci told Business Insider about the next phase of the plandemic.

What started out as “two weeks to flatten the curve” has morphed into almost two years of getting as many needles in human arms as possible – including the arms of babies fresh out of their mothers’ wombs.

Pfizer says it is ready to start injecting little kids with pediatric vaccine trials already underway. Moderna is still recruiting babies for its clinical trial while Johnson & Johnson (J&J) says it is experiencing “regulatory delays.”

Newborns will eventually be “vaccinated” for covid, suggests Business Insider

Earlier in the year, Pfizer announced that it might have an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by late November for kids in the six months to two years old age group.

The company had originally said that its EUA for 2- to 5-year-olds would be submitted alongside the one it submitted for 5- to 11-year-olds back in September. That did not happen as the younger age EUA has not yet been submitted.

Insider suspects that things are not going so well for Pfizer’s clinical trial on this age group, possibly because too many participants are getting sick.

“At some point, COVID-19 vaccines will likely be recommended for all children, down to six months of age, or even younger,” writes Hilary Brueck.

“Studies of vaccinated mothers’ umbilical cords and breast milk suggest that newborn babies born to vaccinated moms have some protection against COVID-19 for their first few months of life.”

Meanwhile, “fully vaccinated” adults are dying in droves as the injections continue to destroy people’s immune systems.

The latest data out of England shows that fully jabbed adults under the age of 60 are now dying at twice the rate of non-jabbed adults in the same demographic. So much for “stopping the spread.”

It appears as though the jabs progressively destroy heart tissue, which over time can lead to heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases. In many people, these conditions eventually lead to death.

“The covid-19 virus ‘pandemic’ is a scam,” wrote one commenter at Natural News. “The vaccines are a sham, they don’t work. No need to get one.”

“The people behind this scam are the powers that be that are intent on bringing the existing order to an end and replacing it with a government straight out of hell, called the Great Reset. No matter what the powers that be tell you, believe the opposite. Then you will be on the side of truth.”

Another suggested that the death toll from the jabs is about to exponentially increase once winter fully sets in, and even more so throughout the next year.

“The leading cause of death of the young and minors will be STDs when they have no immune systems left,” this person wrote. “Just watch.”

Sources for this article include:

BusinessInsider.com

NaturalNews.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-24-fauci-wants-kids-babies-vaccinated-covid-spring.html